Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

Premium
HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders
2 min read . 02:33 PM IST ANI

  • The Court recorded amicus submission that he has done scrutiny of documents and it appears that he had taken ten cylinders on rent and got them refilled from a refiller
  • Delhi government told High Court that neither any allocation has been made nor any refilling of cylinders to Hussain has been done

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is not inclined to proceed any further.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli dismissed the petition and said that it is not inclined to proceed any further.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Court recorded amicus submission that he has done scrutiny of documents and it appears that he had taken ten cylinders on rent and got them refilled from a refiller on which invoices were raised.

Delhi government also told High Court that neither any allocation has been made nor any refilling of cylinders to Hussain has been done.

Appearing for the Delhi government, senior advocate Rahul Mehra said that Hussain is a sitting Cabinet minister and such applications are causing embarrassment and there should be some deterrence.

He also questioned the petitioner that why is not raising question against any other political party but only after a political party.

Hussain's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that these people are doing good things and the application filed by the petitioner has no onus and no responsibility. He also said that it is extremely unfortunate that some people are trying to create impediment even in good work done by people at the ground level and because of the unwarranted intervention by petitioner, the constituency of Imran Hussain MLA was deprived of the oxygen available to them free of cost for good eight days.

The Court said that neither they cannot stop people from coming to court with their petitions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Health Ministry's eSanjeevani telemedicine service records over 50 lakh consultations

3 min read . 02:19 PM IST
Premium

UP: 14 doctors resign over 'misbehaviour', 'mental harassment' by admin officers

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Premium

How China used media to peddle disinformation about Covid-19

3 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Premium

Lockdowns have worked in most states but there are exceptions

3 min read . 01:54 PM IST

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari.

In his plea, the petitioner has sought direction to the Delhi government to immediately take immediate and urgent steps in ensuring the fair and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the NCT Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought to order immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution against the hoarding of medical oxygen by Hussain and a special investigation to take place in ensuring who are the concerned officials behind the supply of the medical oxygen, which are hoarded by Hussain.

"Imran Hussain who is an MLA from Ballimaran and Cabinet Minister in the government of Delhi is hoarding the oxygen cylinder at the time when the entire Delhi is in the crisis of the supply of the oxygen," the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that he has seen a post on the official Facebook page of the AAP Delhi dated May 5, 2021, where the petitioner has found that the AAP Delhi Facebook handle publishes a post which mentioned: "Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain will be giving free oxygen to the people from his party of ice, which is located at Ballimaran New Delhi and anyone can get the oxygen after showing the doctor's prescription" (Translated from Hindi). (ANI)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!