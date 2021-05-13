HC dismisses plea against AAP MLA alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinders

Hussain's counsel and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that these people are doing good things and the application filed by the petitioner has no onus and no responsibility. He also said that it is extremely unfortunate that some people are trying to create impediment even in good work done by people at the ground level and because of the unwarranted intervention by petitioner, the constituency of Imran Hussain MLA was deprived of the oxygen available to them free of cost for good eight days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}