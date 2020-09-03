Delhi HC dismisses plea against consultation process on draft health data policy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a writ petition that challenged the consultation process on draft Health Data Management Policy under the National Digital Health Mission.

The court directed the Centre to decide on the representation moved by the petitioner, and said it should be decided in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The plea filed by a doctor, Satender Singh, alleged that the respondents have provided only 15 days, till 10 September, for public views through an online form, uploaded on the National Digital Health Mission’s official website.

The original notice for consultation had time till 3 September, which was suddenly extended to 10 September, without any specific public announcement on 31 August, reflecting the “Rrespondents’ implied acknowledgement of the unduly short time period given initially."

The plea submitted that the consultation for the draft policy did not ensure any effective or meaningful public participation, as the time period for the consultation was only 15 days, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, and rendered the consultation process a mere procedural formality.

The plea also said the draft policy aimed at providing a unique health ID to all citizens and health practitioners and governed the collection and storage of sensitive personal data such as medical records and history, physical, psychological and mental health data, genetic and biometric data, sex life, sexual orientation, and financial information.

"...the Draft Policy affects the right to health as well as the right to privacy guaranteed to all Indian citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution," it added.

(PTI contributed to this story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated