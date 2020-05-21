Delhi HC dismisses plea by Monsanto to quash probe initiated by CCI

“This Court finds no reason to interfere with the impugned order. It is also relevant to note that an order passed by the CCI under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act is an administrative order and, therefore, unless it is found that the same is arbitrary, unreasonable and fails the wednesbury test, no interference would be warranted. A review on merits is impermissible at this stage, and therefore, this court is refraining from examining the merits of the dispute." The order passed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru reads.