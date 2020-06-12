NEW DELHI : The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the 30 May order of Union home ministry lifting curbs under Unlock 1.0. A ₹20,000 cost was also imposed on the petitioner for wasting the time of the court.

The court observed that the reopening of the economy has been undertaken in a phased manner and is not a decision that appears to have been taken in haste.

It said that several lakhs of migrant labour had to walk on foot and go back to their native places and that the lockdown has resulted in loss of jobs for several lakhs of people and untold misery for thousands others.

“The economic situation of the country has taken a terrible hit due to the lockdown. In fact, many analysts have opined that the lockdown has caused more human suffering than COVID-19 itself. Economists have forecast that the Indian economy will shrink as a result of the steps taken to contain corona virus pandemic," the court observed.

The plea had contended that lifting of the lockdown deprives citizens of their right to life and ignores the health of its citizens by exposing them to the threat from covid-19. The plea had added reopening was allowed with only economic considerations in mind while endangering citizens in the absence of proven cure.

The court said it cannot interfere with policy either on the ground that it is erroneous or on the ground that a better or a wiser alternative is available. Illegality of the policy and not the wisdom and soundness of the policy is the subject matter of judicial review.

