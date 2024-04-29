Delhi HC dismisses plea to disqualify PM Modi from elections for 6 years: 'Thoroughly misconceived'
The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from participating in any elections for six years. The petitioner had sought PM Modi's disqualification, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly seeking votes in the name of "god and place of worship" during his recent speech at Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.