The Delhi High Court on April 22 dismissed a plea seeking the release of Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on “extraordinary interim bail" till the completion of his term as Delhi Chief Minister, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The request for “extraordinary interim bail" was for Kejriwal's release in all criminal cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state, till the completion of his tenure with ₹75,000 costs.

The court however was of the view that the plea filed by the law student under the name of “We the People of India" is not maintainable and courts in its writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending cases initiated against a person holding high office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

