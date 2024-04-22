Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking bail for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal till completion of his Chief Ministerial tenure

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking bail for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal till completion of his Chief Ministerial tenure

Livemint

Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking bail for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal till completion of his Chief Ministerial tenure

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on April 22 dismissed a plea seeking the release of Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on “extraordinary interim bail" till the completion of his term as Delhi Chief Minister, ANI reported.

The request for “extraordinary interim bail" was for Kejriwal's release in all criminal cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state, till the completion of his tenure with 75,000 costs.

The court however was of the view that the plea filed by the law student under the name of “We the People of India" is not maintainable and courts in its writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending cases initiated against a person holding high office.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.