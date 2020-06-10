NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has dismissed a petition seeking postponement of post graduate entrance examination of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In the order, uploaded today, the court said there’s merit in the argument of Medical Council of India, one of the defendants, that there is a strong need for AIIMS to augment its capacity by adding more junior doctors on their rolls in the present scenario.

Justice Jayant Nath said there are no cogent reason to postpone the PG entrance examination as the petitioners approached the court at the very last minute. AIIMS will be bound by all guidelines regarding precautions to be taken for these gatherings as prescribed and as per usual medical norms, it added. The exam is scheduled to be held on 11 June.

The plea was filed by MBBS degree holders who raised concern over the rise in covid-19 cases and cited postponement of various such exams.

AIIMS said the notification for conducting the examination was issued on 16 January and will be held at 250 centres. It added that a large amount of money and resources have been spent for conducting the examination.

