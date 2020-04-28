Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking private schools to not charge tuition fee

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking direction to the schools not to charge tuition fees from the students keeping in view the lockdown in the country.

“We wholeheartedly endorse this sentiment. Judicial notice may be taken of the painstaking efforts, made by schools and teachers, in providing education, and holding classes, through online platforms. The effort in physically teaching students, in a regular classroom, cannot even remotely be compared with the effort that the teacher has to expend, in providing online education," the bench said in an order passed on 24 April which was uploaded on Tuesday.

The court relied on an order of its court in an another case and noted that the charging of tuition fee is justified as schools are organising online classes, providing study materials, ensuring maintenance and paying staff salaries.

“No direction, therefore, in our view, can be issued, to unaided/private schools, not to charge tuition fees during the period of the lockdown, consequent on the COVID pandemic, and to source the funds, for meeting expenses relatable to salaries of their staff, maintenance of their establishment, and providing of online education, from the monies available with their parent trusts/societies." It added.

The plea filed by a lawyer had sought exemption from payment of any fee including tuition fees during the period of the lockdown.

The petitioner’s counsel had placed reliance on Rule 165 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 to support the prayer for a direction for not charging tuition fees during the period for which the lockdown, presently in place, continues to operate. He had also submitted that parents would not be able to pay fees of their wards at the existing rates since self-employed people and others have ceased to earn and are dependent upon their savings.

Share Via