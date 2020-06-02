Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking release of dearness allowance to govt employees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi government to release the enhanced dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners. The petition had challenged the central government's decision to freeze the DA of public servants and pensioners in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

“So far, as the right to receive the increase of dearness allowance/ dearness relief already declared by the government with effect from 01.01.2020 is concerned, it falls well within the domain of the central government to decide as to when to disburse the said increase," said the HC order, which as uploaded last night.

“There is no obligation in law upon the central government to disburse the increase in dearness allowance/ dearness relief within a time bound manner... For the aforesaid reasons we do not find any merit in this petition and the same is, accordingly, dismissed."

The court observed that Rule 3 of All India Services (Dearness Allowance) Rules, 1972 empowers the Centre to lay down the conditions subject to which dearness allowance may be drawn.

The plea had also sought direction to the Centre to withdraw the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The memorandum, issued by the Centre on 23 April, said in view of the crisis arising out of covid-19, the additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to employees and pensioners, due from 1 January 2020, will not be paid.

The additional instalments of dearness allowance and dearness relief due from 1 July, 2020 and 1 January, 2021, will also not be paid. However, dearness allowance and dearness relief at current rates will continue to be paid.

The petitioner was further aggrieved by the consequent order issued by Delhi government on 24 April, 2020, freezing dearness allowance hike of state officials till July 2021.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated