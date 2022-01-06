The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by some candidates who were seeking direction to postpone the schedule of Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2021 till the Covid-19 situation normalises.

This came a day after the UPSC said that it will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January.

Further, amid several states announcing restrictions on movement, the UPSC also asked the state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries.

The states were told that if necessary, the e-admit cards of the candidates and the identity cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes, the UPSC said.

In view of this, the authority on Thursday opposed the candidates' plea and stated that candidates can follow basic protocols like wearing double masks to prevent themselves from infection.

Advocate Naresh Kaushik, appearing for UPSC, also submitted before the court that during the prelims examination, across 9 lakh students had appeared but in the main exam, only around 9,000 are appearing.

"Candidates have already downloaded the admits cards. From tomorrow the exam is starting. Our supervisors have already reached the centres," the advocate submitted.

He also submitted before the court that the Supreme Court last year rejected a similar petition.

Meanwhile, Advocate Anushree Kapadia, appearing for petitioners (candidates), submitted that the candidates will have to take the risk of travelling; from hotel to centres to their home towns.

Pressing that the Covid wave is contagious, Advocate Kapadia said, "Tomorrow there are two papers for six hours. Candidates will have to sit for six hours in one examination room. Petitioners have already made representations to UPSC on which no steps were taken which is why the petition was filed yesterday. A press release was issued yesterday which had no mentions of SOP."

The petition was filed by nineteen candidates who have cleared their UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 - Preliminary Examination and now have to appear in the Mains Examination of the said CSE 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.