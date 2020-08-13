Subscribe
Delhi HC dismisses plea to classify masks, sanitisers as essential commodities
Overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak is reliant on the use of preventatives, such as alcohol-based hand gels and sanitisers, face masks, and testing kits. (Photo: Rockwell Automation)

Delhi HC dismisses plea to classify masks, sanitisers as essential commodities

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The plea had sought directions to union health ministry to reduce the 18% GST rate to either 5% or 12%. The petitioners had submitted that these commodities are essential during the coronavirus pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Centre to classify masks and sanitisers as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and regulate their prices.

The plea also challenged the government's decision of not extending notifications which classified masks and sanitisers essential commodities and fixed their prices.

As per the petitioners the move will have a vast impact on general public.

The plea by Gaurav Yadav and advocate Aarti Singh also challenged the levy of 18% GST on sanitisers.

The plea had sought directions to union health ministry to reduce the 18% GST rate to either 5% or 12%.

The petitioners had submitted that these commodities are essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

