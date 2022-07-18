The plea raised security concerns and sought direction to compensate the fair charges to passengers who have faced ‘the threat of their life while traveling and had to face mental trauma of fear of death’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of SpiceJet airlines stating the several recent incidents of technical glitches that have taken place in its aircraft.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of SpiceJet airlines stating the several recent incidents of technical glitches that have taken place in its aircraft.
The petition was filed by Rahul Bhardwaj, a practising advocate and his four-year-old son seeking issuance of direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA and others to constitute a special fast track commission taking the decision on the feasibility of "Stop" of operation by Spicejet Airlines till all the security measures are not followed. The petition has been heard by the chief justice of the Delhi bench today.
The petition was filed by Rahul Bhardwaj, a practising advocate and his four-year-old son seeking issuance of direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA and others to constitute a special fast track commission taking the decision on the feasibility of "Stop" of operation by Spicejet Airlines till all the security measures are not followed. The petition has been heard by the chief justice of the Delhi bench today.
The plea was moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of Spicejet Airlines stating several incidents of technical glitches have taken place in its aircraft recently. The PIL raised security concerns and sought direction to compensate the fair charges to passengers who have faced the threat of their life during the journey and had to face mental trauma of fear of death.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The plea was moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of Spicejet Airlines stating several incidents of technical glitches have taken place in its aircraft recently. The PIL raised security concerns and sought direction to compensate the fair charges to passengers who have faced the threat of their life during the journey and had to face mental trauma of fear of death.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the plea, SpiceJet violated the basic principles of rule of law which gives the protection, safety and security to the life, liberty, dignity and property of the passengers and gives the environment so that the passengers may lead their journey in a pleasant manner and their personal liberty and property may be protected and preserved in a healthy environment.
According to the plea, SpiceJet violated the basic principles of rule of law which gives the protection, safety and security to the life, liberty, dignity and property of the passengers and gives the environment so that the passengers may lead their journey in a pleasant manner and their personal liberty and property may be protected and preserved in a healthy environment.
Additionally, the plea stated that the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience demand that the respondents should be directed to constitute an independent special inquiry by aviation specialists to recommend all the measures where all the safety measures can be ensured for the passengers and citizens.
Additionally, the plea stated that the principles of natural justice, equity and good conscience demand that the respondents should be directed to constitute an independent special inquiry by aviation specialists to recommend all the measures where all the safety measures can be ensured for the passengers and citizens.
This development comes following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comments recently on the matter stating that on average, 30 incidents daily take place but these hardly have any safety implications. Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary, they are sine qua non of a robust safety management system," said the DGCA official.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This development comes following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) comments recently on the matter stating that on average, 30 incidents daily take place but these hardly have any safety implications. Most of them have no safety implications. On the contrary, they are sine qua non of a robust safety management system," said the DGCA official.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The comments assume significance on the back of similar incidents reported in the recent past in SpiceJet which has resulted in a lot of hue and cry. On a SpiceJet flight on July 5, SpiceJet aircraft returned back to Patna after take-off and suffered a bird hit.
The comments assume significance on the back of similar incidents reported in the recent past in SpiceJet which has resulted in a lot of hue and cry. On a SpiceJet flight on July 5, SpiceJet aircraft returned back to Patna after take-off and suffered a bird hit.