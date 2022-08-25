Delhi HC dismisses WhatsApp, Facebook pleas against CCI probe2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM IST
CCI sent notices to Facebook and WhatsApp on June 8 and June 4, respectively, requesting information and responses to certain questions.
CCI sent notices to Facebook and WhatsApp on June 8 and June 4, respectively, requesting information and responses to certain questions.
Listen to this article
On August 25, the Delhi High Court dismissed pleas from WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) decision to launch a probe into the 2021 revisions to the instant messaging app's privacy policies.