Delhi HC disposes plea seeking deletion of scenes in movie 'Gunjan Saxena'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of a plea seeking directions to the producers of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' to modify or delete certain scenes and dialogues in the movie that released on Netflix this month.

The plea alleged that the movie portrays the prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light. "Some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Several male officers have been projected as misogynists to suit the film's false narrative," said the plea by NGO Justice For Rights Foundation.

The court directed government authorities to consider the plea as a representation and decide upon the same in accordance with law.

The plea sought directions to Dharma Production and Netflix India to delete or modify the dialogues and scenes in the movie and said, “The gender discrimination which has been portrayed in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is incorrect, false and misleading. Over and above, it is not factually corroborated."

“It is a well-known fact that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has the largest number of women officers serving actively. The Indian Air Force was the first to open all its branches to women officers, including Combat roles in 2015," the plea added.

