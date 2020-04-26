Delhi HC expands the sphere of hearing cases during lockdown

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has decided to expand the sphere of hearing of matters during the period of suspended functioning of the court due to the nationwide lockdown.

It has decided to take up pending cases related to Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, matrimonial and certain kinds of eviction matters. The court will also hear Criminal Appeals/Revisions/Petitions in which convict is in custody.

It shall also take up matters related to Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Appeals involving death and permanent disability and certain petitions under Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996. The court will also further hear matters related to quashing of criminal case based on settlement through mediations and also ex-parte cases.

However, the high court would only hear such matters when the case would be ripe for final hearing. The parties would require to send point-wise written submissions not exceeding five pages.The court may where it finds appropriate and necessary will hear the oral arguments through video conferencing with advance notice.

Counsels dealing with such matters, and who are willing to get them listed for hearing, have to send their matters along with scanned copies of jointly signed applications to consent-listing.dhc@gov.in within one week.

It also said in the order that e-filing of 'non-urgent matters'/routine matters is also being permitted. However, these matters would be taken up by high court upon resumption of regular hearing.

