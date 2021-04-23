OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : In view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has ordered to extend the date till May 15, stating that all its Benches shall only take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, till its further order.

The circular states that, "In view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in continuation of this Court's Office earlier orders, it is ordered that the existing system of hearings in this Court, including the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial), shall continue up to May 15, 2021.

The circular further stated, "All the Benches of this Court shall continue to take up only extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021, through video conferencing mode.All the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial) shall also continue to take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through video conferencing mode.

All other pending routine non-urgent matters listed before this Court [including the Courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars (Judicial)] during the period from April 26, 2021 till May 15, 2021 shall stand adjourned, the circular added.

In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link, " the Notification added.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel also tested positive recently for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said.

According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic.

Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.

The Delhi HC Bar Association also recently had decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

