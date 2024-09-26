Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest for ex-IAS officer Pooja Khedkar until October 4

The Delhi Police revealed a larger conspiracy in their investigation of former IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's selection process. She faces perjury charges from the UPSC for submitting false documents.

Former IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. (Photo: X)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS officer Pooja Khedkar until October 4, 2024, the next scheduled hearing date.

The court adjourned the matter after the related counsels sought time to make detailed submissions, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police counsel informed the court that a larger conspiracy is emerging as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Puja Khedkar denies fraud charges, says UPSC has no power to disqualify her

Earlier on September 19, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) moved the Delhi High Court against Pooja Khedkar, a disqualified IAS probationary officer, alleging that she had committed perjury by submitting false documents to secure favourable orders.

The UPSC alleges that Khedkar attempted to manipulate the judicial system. “Puja Khedkar has committed perjury by filing a false affidavit and the intent behind making such a blatantly false statement naturally appears to be an attempt to obtain favourable orders on the basis of the false statement,” it said.

Also Read: Puja Khedkar’s IAS candidature cancelled, UPSC debars her from all future exams

The UPSC stated that the claim that the Commission collected her biometrics is absolutely false and made with the sole aim and purpose of deceiving the court to obtain favourable orders. The said claim is denied since the Commission did not collect any biometrics (eyes and fingerprints) during her personality test or carry out any attempts at verification on the basis of the same. The Commission has not collected any biometric information from any candidate during the personality test of the civil services examinations held so far.

Also Read: Centre dismisses Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect

Puja Khedkar recently filed an anticipatory bail application regarding an FIR against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit" in the civil services examination. The FIR was registered by the Delhi Police based on a complaint from the UPSC.

Additionally, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the disqualified IAS trainee regarding an application from UPSC, which claims she made a false assertion in her petition about not receiving the order of cancellation of her candidature. The UPSC stated that the communication regarding her candidature cancellation was sent to her registered email address, contradicting her earlier claim that the press release dated July 31, 2024, was not officially communicated.

(With inputs from ANI)

