Delhi HC fines company MD, allows financer to take possession of car

The court directed that the respondent is at liberty to forthwith take possession of the vehicle financed by it with the assistance of the local police for executing so. The petitioners had availed a financial loan of ₹2,83,41,158 from the respondent. The said loan was agreed to be serviced in 76 Equated Monthly Instalments of Rs5,10,229.

