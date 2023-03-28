Delhi HC frames fresh charges against Sharjeel Imam, 9 others in 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:27 PM IST
The high court also set aside the previous discharge order by the Delhi Saket Court for Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Safoora Zargar citing video evidence of inciting violence
Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court's order to discharge eleven people in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case. The eleven people includes Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activist Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar. The high court also ordered framing fresh charges against the eleven alleged to have been responsible for the violence.
