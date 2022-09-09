Delhi HC grants ad-interim injunction to Social in trademark infringement case

Social 75, its partners, directors, distributors, suppliers, etc. and all others acting on its behalf, are restrained from selling, marketing, advertising or offering its services in any other manner using trademark Social
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI: The Delhi high court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of hospitality chain Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd which runs and operates the ‘Social’ franchise while restraining a Jharkhand-based restaurant Social 75 from using the registered trademark ‘Social’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: The Delhi high court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of hospitality chain Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd which runs and operates the ‘Social’ franchise while restraining a Jharkhand-based restaurant Social 75 from using the registered trademark ‘Social’.
This comes after Impresario Entertainment filed a plea seeking urgent injunction against Social 75 from using the trademark Social.
This comes after Impresario Entertainment filed a plea seeking urgent injunction against Social 75 from using the trademark Social.
A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh said, “Social 75, its partners, directors, distributors, suppliers, etc. and all others acting on its behalf, are restrained from selling, marketing, advertising or offering its services in any other manner using trademark Social."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh said, “Social 75, its partners, directors, distributors, suppliers, etc. and all others acting on its behalf, are restrained from selling, marketing, advertising or offering its services in any other manner using trademark Social."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The court is of the view that the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff (Impresario) and it is likely to suffer irreparable harm in case the injunction, as prayed for, is not granted.", the court said.
“The court is of the view that the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff (Impresario) and it is likely to suffer irreparable harm in case the injunction, as prayed for, is not granted.", the court said.
Impresario is engaged in providing restaurant services, including but not limited to operating and managing restaurants and coffee shops and providing expertise relating to provision of food and drinks. It runs various other well-known restaurants and coffee shops including Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Le Kebabiere, The Tasting Room, Prithvi Cafe, Flea Bazar and Social.
Impresario is engaged in providing restaurant services, including but not limited to operating and managing restaurants and coffee shops and providing expertise relating to provision of food and drinks. It runs various other well-known restaurants and coffee shops including Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Le Kebabiere, The Tasting Room, Prithvi Cafe, Flea Bazar and Social.
Impresario argued that it was the registered proprietor of Social and has over hundred such registrations. It had started business in 2001, which included commencing Social’s business which has gained recognition in the hospitality industry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Impresario argued that it was the registered proprietor of Social and has over hundred such registrations. It had started business in 2001, which included commencing Social’s business which has gained recognition in the hospitality industry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company aggressively advertises its various trademarks, including ‘Social’. Social alone had a turnover of ₹91.5 crore in 2020-21.
The company aggressively advertises its various trademarks, including ‘Social’. Social alone had a turnover of ₹91.5 crore in 2020-21.
It said that Social was a prior adopter and user of its registered trademark ‘SOCIAL’ and its variants and use of the impugned mark SOCIAL 75 amounted to infringement under sec. 29 of the Trade Marks Act.
It said that Social was a prior adopter and user of its registered trademark ‘SOCIAL’ and its variants and use of the impugned mark SOCIAL 75 amounted to infringement under sec. 29 of the Trade Marks Act.