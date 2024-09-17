Delhi HC grants Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri permission to travel to Doha, United Kingdom

The Delhi High Court on 17 September granted permission to BharatPe cofounder and former managing director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, reported news agency ANI.

According to details, there is a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them. They had moved to court to seek permission. Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had opposed the petitions and raised serious apprehension, stating if Ashneer and his wife Madhuri travelled abroad together, they may not come back.

But citing the reason for granting Ashneer and his Madhuri permission to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, the court of Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the petitioner had appeared before the investigating agency wherever summoned.

Earlier in September, Ashneer moved the Delhi High Court and challenged the LOC issued against them by EOW of Delhi Police for alleged misappropriation of funds worth ₹81 crore at BharatPe.

In the same plea, Ashneer and Madhuri requested the Delhi HC to grant them permission to travel to the UK and UAE in September and October. Following this, the Justice Narula-led bench sought a status report from the Delhi Police, listing the matter for hearing on 17 September.

Complaint against Ashneer, Madhuri: According to the details, in 2022, the Delhi Police's EOW charged Ashneer, his wife Madhuri, and other family members with allegedly committing fraud of ₹81 crore at BharatPe.

After this, a LOC was issued against them – on the behest of the EOW – so that the husband-wife duo don't leave the country without the court's permission.

But in May, the Delhi HC allowed the husband-wife duo to travel abroad with one condition – one spouse can't leave the country and they furnish an ₹80 crore security deposit.

Also, they were asked to surrender their Emirates Card so that they don't flee to the UAE, considering both of them are golden visa-holders.