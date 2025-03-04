Delhi HC grants bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Christian Michel

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to British Arms Counsultant Christian James Michel in the FIR registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Agusta Westland chopper scam. In February, He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the same case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed Michel's bail application in the money laundering case.

According to LiveLaw, the counsel appearing for Christian Michel had submitted that the passport of the Britisher had already expired and that he has already spent more than six years in jail, emphasizing that PMLA has a maximum punishment of seven years.

Advertisement

SC Grants Bail to Christian Michel On 18 February, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to British citizen Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In March 2024, Christian Michel had filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting for immediate release from jail, citing right to life and freedom. In 2024, Michel had said he has spent five years and three months in jail, while the maximum punishment in the case, if he is found guilty, is five years.

He said the investigation is not over and the trial has not even started, so his further judicial detention is "illegal".

What is the AgustaWestland chopper scam? The AgustaWestland chopper scam, also known as the Indian helicopter bribery scandal, is a corruption case involving the purchase of 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters by the Indian government for VVIP transport. Here are the key details:

Advertisement