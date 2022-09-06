Delhi HC grants bail to Eswara Reddy in Biocon bribery case1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 03:02 PM IST
It cannot be overlooked that the alleged recovery in the instant case is not pursuant to any usual trap proceedings, the court said
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to joint drug controller Dr S. Eswara Reddy who was in judicial custody on alleged corruption charges along with a Biocon Biologics executive in connection with phase 3 clinical trials for an insulin injection.