New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to joint drug controller Dr S. Eswara Reddy who was in judicial custody on alleged corruption charges along with a Biocon Biologics executive in connection with phase 3 clinical trials for an insulin injection.

“It cannot be overlooked that the alleged recovery in the instant case is not pursuant to any usual trap proceedings and the consideration of credibility of circumstantial evidence would have to be assessed...," the court said.

“...the alleged intercepted calls between the accused persons have to be weighed at the altar of admissibility and legality of evidence," the court said in an order seen by Mint.

Media reports said the high court has also granted bail to L. Praveen Kumar, an official of Biocon Biologics, and Dinesh Dua of Synergy Network India Private Limited, who are co-accused in the case.

“Delhi High Court granted bail to Dr Reddy vide it’s order dated 06.09.2022. Chargesheet has been filed and trial will proceed as per law. Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court has found that Dr Reddy is not a flight risk, nor it is the case of usual trap and alleged intercepted conversation between the accused persons whether admissible or not have to be seen in terms of section 5 of Telegraph Act. Dr Reddy will be out of Judicial Custody by evening or tomorrow," advocate Arun Khatri, Counsel of Dr Reddy told Mint.

The incident came to light on 21 June when CBI raided Drug Controller General’s office and booked Reddy and Biocon Biologics’ Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), L Praveen Kumar in the alleged case. The company has denied the allegations.