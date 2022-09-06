Delhi HC grants bail to Eswara Reddy in Biocon bribery case

“Delhi High Court granted bail to Dr Reddy vide it’s order dated 06.09.2022. Chargesheet has been filed and trial will proceed as per law. Meanwhile, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court has found that Dr Reddy is not a flight risk, nor it is the case of usual trap and alleged intercepted conversation between the accused persons whether admissible or not have to be seen in terms of section 5 of Telegraph Act. Dr Reddy will be out of Judicial Custody by evening or tomorrow," advocate Arun Khatri, Counsel of Dr Reddy told Mint.