Delhi HC grants bail to Ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna in phone tapping case
- The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.
The Delhi High Court granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna on 9 February in money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.
