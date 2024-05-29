Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition

Delhi HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition

Livemint

Delhi HC grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition.

Sharjeel Imam, a student of JNU, is accused of inciting violence during the Delhi riots

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition, PTI reported on May 29.

A Division Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain granted statutory bail to Imam, Bar and Bench reported.

He was imprisoned under sedition charges and UAPA case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Delhi's Jamia area and Aligarh Muslim University.

Despite the bail, Imam will remain in jail for other charges in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, B&B added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.