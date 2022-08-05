Additionally, the Live Law report highlighted that after passing an interim injunction against Flipkart, the Delhi High Court restrained the e-commerce platform from allowing any third party sellers from 'latching on' to the trademark 'V Tradition' or its product listings, so as to ensure that third party unauthorised sellers are unable to misuse. The report further stated that the “suit was filed by Akash Aggarwal, the sole proprietor of an entity operating under the trademark 'V Tradition', which was engaged in the business of sale of clothing for women on various retail e-commerce platforms including the defendant Flipkart."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}