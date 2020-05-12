Delhi HC grants interim protection to Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim protection to Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted hearing through video conferencing, while granting him the interim protection also asked the police to give prior notice to Khan if he has to be called for investigation, his lawyer Vrinda Grover said.

The court will next hear the matter on 22 June.

He had sought anticipatory bail citing that he suffers from a heart disease and hypertension, which makes him susceptible to Covid-19.

Khan on 28 April had published a post having alleged seditious and hateful comments through his official page on a social media platform.

Based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell on 2 May lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

“That the social media posts of the Petitioner have not had the effect of creating disorder or disturbance or disturbing public peace. In fact, it is the malicious and sensationalist media coverage, through fabrication and misrepresentation of his social media posts by some select media houses and sections of society which have resulted in large-scale verbal attacks against the Petitioner on social media, as well as motivated criminal complaints being filed against him," his plea stated.

The petition also added that Khan has committed no offence and that the FIR was registered against him with an intention to harass and intimidate.

“That the F.I.R amounts to a malicious and motivated attempt to target the Petitioner who is well known for his public stand against religious communalism. Time and again Courts have cautioned against the misuse of penal provisions against freedom of speech and against the expression of views that may not be liked by certain individuals," it added.

With inputs from PTI

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated