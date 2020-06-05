Delhi HC grants relief to Sun Pharma in trademark suit for drug Labebet

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Friday granted relief to Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited by restraining BDR Pharmaceuticals International Private Limited from using the trademark Lulibet or any other mark that is phonetically, structurally or visually similar to the former's drug Labebet.

“In the facts of this case it cannot be said that the plaintiff stood by knowingly and let the defendant build up its business. There is no merit in this plea...," the order passed by Justice Jayant Nath reads.

"A decree of injunction is passed in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendant restraining the defendant‟s agents, dealers etc. from using the said trademark LULIBET or any other mark that is phonetically, structurally or visually similar to the plaintiff‟s trademark LABEBET."

The order said the plaintiff shall be entitled to costs and the decree of permanent injunction shall be effective after two months from the date of the order. During this period the defendants could take appropriate remedial measures.

The suit filed by Sun Pharma sought a decree of permanent injunction to restrain the defendants from manufacturing, marketing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, directly or indirectly dealing in medicinal preparations under the mark Lulibet amounting to infringement of registered trademark of the plaintiff.

Labebet contains salt/molecule labetalol, an anti-hypertensive drug and is sold in tablet as well as injection forms, Sun Pharma said. The drug is said to have side effects and can cause headache, tiredness, dizziness etc.

Sun Pahrma said the trademark has been used extensively and commercially and it had acquired immense goodwill and reputation as a badge of quality drugs.

It pleaded that the conduct of BDR Pharmaceuticals was unethical, unfair, lacks bona fide and is unlawful. Considering that the goods were medicinal preparations sold through same trade channels under a deceptively similar trademark, the defendants were creating confusion and deception among stockiest, dealers, chemists, consumers and physicians, it said.

The defendants said, “There is no phonetic similarity between the plaintiff's trademark and defendant's mark. Merely because there is a commonality of the suffix BET does not amount to phonetic similarity. It is pleaded that the marks have to be compared as a whole and parts of the marks cannot be dissected to ascertain similarity between the two marks..."

