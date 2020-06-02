The Delhi High court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to ensure that about 1000 labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi, Delhi, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown period, are provided two square meals in a day, till normalcy is restored in the Mandi.

The court said that Delhi govt shall ensure that the two Hunger Relief Centres set up at Azadpur Mandi are provided enough cooked food so that the labourers stranded there can be provided packed lunch and dinner daily.

Further, a prayer was also made for directing the respondents to relocate the stranded workers to a Makeshift Shelter Home within or around Azadpur Mandi.

Anuj Aggarwal appearing for Delhi government stated that he has received telephonic instructions from the SDM of the area that there are 34 Relief Centres in the Model Town Sub- Division and two Hunger Relief Centres are situated within the Azadpur Mandi.

He however states that he may be granted time to file an affidavit furnishing the requisite details as to the manner in which the needs of the labourers stranded at Azadpur Mandi are being met, not only in respect of shelter but also in respect of two square meals a day.

The next date of hearing is on 9 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated