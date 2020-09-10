Delhi HC issues notice on ED, CBI plea for early hearing of appeals in 2G case

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notice to all the respondents on the early hearing applications moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the appeals challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notice to all the respondents on the early hearing applications moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the appeals challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A. Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The next date of hearing is on 21 September.

The next date of hearing is on 21 September. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The court has directed all respondents to file replies, if any.

Justice Brijesh Sethi has also reserved his order on the application moved by a firm, which was acquitted in the 2G scam-related money laundering case, seeking to release its properties worth ₹22 crore attached by the ED.

The high court had started hearing the arguments last year filed by CBI in the case. The matter had been partly heard due to the restricted functioning of the courts owing to the pandemic.

A special CBI court had in December 2017 acquitted all the 17 accused in the case relating to irregularities in the allocation of 2G telecom spectrum and licences.

This had led to the CBI filing an appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A. Raja and others on 20 March 2018.

Topics 2G