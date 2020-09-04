Delhi HC issues notice on govt review petition against translation of EIA draft

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Friday issued notice in Central Government's review petition against the judicial order to ensure that the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2020 is published in all the 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The next hearing is scheduled on 18 September.

The high court in a ‪30 June‬ order had observed that looking at the far reaching consequences of the public consultation process for which the draft notification has been published, "we are of the view that it would be in aid of effective dissemination of the proposed notification if arrangements are made for its translation into other languages as well, at least those mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution".

“Such translations should also be published through the website of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India as well as on websites of environment ministries of all states as well as those of state pollution control boards, within 10 days from today," the court had said.

The order had come on the plea seeking extension of the time to respond to the draft EIA 2020 till September or till the Covid-19 pandemic subsists.

The Delhi high court on Monday had issued notice to the Centre on a modification application seeking extension of the time for public comments on the draft EIA Notification 2020, by a period of 60 days from the date of uploading the translated versions of the draft notification in all the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII on the websites of respective State Pollution Control Boards. The hearing on the modification matter is listed for 23 September.

