Delhi HC issues notice on plea by Bharti Airtel challenging CGST provisions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has issued notices to the Centre and other respondents on a petition filed by Bharti Airtel Ltd challenging an inquiry letter and subsequent proceedings thereunder, as also the legality of explanation to Section 17(5)(d) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act). The order was passed on Monday.

The petitioner has also challenged Section 17(5)(d) of the CGST Act, to the extent it debars input tax credit on construction of immovable property.

The petitioner has also challenged Section 17(5)(d) of the CGST Act, to the extent it debars input tax credit on construction of immovable property.

They have prayed to file their counter-affidavits within a period of four weeks. Rejoinder-affidavits, if any, will also be filed before the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is on 20 November.

The court, after an extensive hearing, said that it is not inclined to interfere with the inquiry letter dated 29 July, 2019 as well as the proceedings initiated under the said letter.

However, the court said it shall examine the legality and validity of explanation to Section 17(5)(d) of the CGST Act along with similar writ petitions.

The court also clarified that there is no stay of the letter dated 29 July, 2019.