The Delhi High court has issued notice to Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on a plea seeking a one time restructuring of loans by all banks and NBFCs to the petitioners in wake of the lockdown in the country and keeping in view the spread of Covid-19. The order was uploaded today.

The petitioners Bharat Road Network Limited and others state in their plea that they are members of the National Highway Builders Federation. The petitioners said that they develop roads/national highways/state highways, and they earn their income from the collection of the toll paid by the vehicles and due to nationwide lockdown and as per the guidelines of MHA, all state borders were closed thereby impairing their cash flow system.

The plea seeks direction to allow a one time restructuring of loans as a relief measure to the industries/ companies/ retail customers so they are not classified under Non-performing assets (NPA) after the lockdown is lifted.

The plea seeks for allowance of one time restructuring of loans of the NBFCs who in turn would be able to provide this facility to the petitioners. The plea also seeks direction to the respondents of extending the period of moratorium on payment of all term loans, and working capital facilities till the final disposal of the petition.

The plea says that Micro, Small and Medium enterprises were also allowed a one time restructuring of loans, as the cash flows of the smaller entities were adversely affected because of the formalisation of business through GST as per RBI circulars. The plea seeks extension of the facility to all the industries which have been affected because of the economical activity coming to a standstill during the period of the lockdown, with consequential lingering effects.

The petitioners were represented by Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta and Centre was represented by CGSC Anurag Ahluwalia.

