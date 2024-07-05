No relief for Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI in excise policy case, next hearing on July 17

  • Delhi High Court issued notice to CBI on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Excise Policy case. Kejriwal was arrested by CBI on June 26 and is in Judicial Custody.

Livemint
Updated5 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The court has directed the probe agency to respond to Kejriwal's bail petition. 

Newswire PTI reported that Justice Neena Bansal Krishna notified the CBI about the bail plea and scheduled the next hearing for July 17.

Kejriwal's counsel, Abhishek Singhvi, argued that the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not pose a flight risk and is not a terrorist. Singhvi pointed out that Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI after securing bail in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read: Delhi HC issues notice in Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI in excise policy case

The CBI, represented by advocate DP Singh, objected to Kejriwal's direct approach to the High Court without first filing a bail application in the trial court.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail. 

Earlier, the ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in the same money laundering case. The trial court granted him bail on June 20. However, the high court subsequently overturned the trial court's bail order, leading to Kejriwal's continued detention in Tihar Jail.

Also Read: Why jailed ex-PM Imran Khan gave Arvind Kejriwal’s bail example in Pakistan’s Supreme Court

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in its formulation and execution. The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have alleged irregularities in modifying the excise policy and extending undue favours to license holders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNo relief for Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI in excise policy case, next hearing on July 17

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

325.05
06:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
7.7 (2.43%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

287.95
06:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
10.9 (3.93%)

Tata Steel

175.00
06:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.25 (-0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,653.45
06:56 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-73.15 (-4.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,470.00
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
292.75 (9.21%)

Blue Star

1,746.50
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
140.05 (8.72%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,319.65
06:47 AM | 5 JUL 2024
311.15 (7.76%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

449.75
06:48 AM | 5 JUL 2024
31 (7.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue