The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Centre challenging the amendments in the Insecticides Rules, 1971 (the rules) notified by the central government.

The pleas filed by Crop Care Federation of India and Crop life India claims that Centre has introduced several new amendments in the Insecticides Rules, 1971 (“the Rules") relating to labelling and packaging of insecticides that are impossible to implement, impractical, non-ecofriendly and may lead to deceptive packaging.

The petition filed by advocate Ashish Kothari submits that the amendments require the manufacturers of ultra-small (less than 50 gms/ml) and small packs (50 to 250 gms/ml) to provide information under as many as 14 heads.

“This information is to be provided in English and Hindi and in a minimum font size of 5 for English and 6 for Hindi respectively. Thus, the manufacturer is expected to do an impossible exercise of accommodating so much content in two languages and specified font size on the label of even a tiny, 5-10 gm/ml pack" it said.

It has been submitted by the petitioners that

insecticides (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020 lead to a situation where, while the companies may manufacture an insecticide (having a shelf life of 2 years) using the old labels till 4 March 2021, but can sell the said product containing the old label only for one year i.e. till 4 March 2022.

“Thus, the manufacturer would be compelled to recall entire stocks of insecticides containing old labels after 4 March 2022 even though the product would not expire for the next one year i.e. till 4 March 2023. This would not only lead to losses of thousands of crores to the industry but would also make it challenging to dispose of such huge quantity of unused insecticides." It has been added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via