HC issues notices to startups, CCI on Google billing policy

HC issues notices to startups, CCI on Google billing policy1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM IST
On Tuesday, the court had refused urgent hearing to the tech giant in the matter after its counsel had told the court that the CCI cannot hear the matter due to the lack of quorum.
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice on the appeal filed by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc against a single judge order directing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to decide the applications moved by an alliance of start-ups against tech giant’s new in-app user choice billing policy on or before 26 April.
