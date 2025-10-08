Delhi HC issues notice to Shah Rukh Khan in Sameer Wankhede case; social media reacts, ‘Karma has really hit him hard’

On October 8, the Delhi High Court issued notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and others. The summons was issued in connection with a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Netflix web series, The Bads of Bollywood.

Interestingly, Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies has been issued the notice on the day she is celebrating her 55th birthday.

The summons was also issued for Netflix, Twitter (now X), Google, Meta Platforms, RPSG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and John Doe. They have been asked to file their replies within seven days, PTI reported. The case is slated for further hearing on October 30.

"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," according to the plea.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Wankhede, argued during the hearing that the IRS officer’s family was being targeted on social media. They are trolled in accordance with the Netflix web series, directed by Aryan Khan.

"There are posts on various portals. People, with reference to this series, are trolling my wife and sister," Wankhede claimed in his plea.

The Delhi HC replied, "It cannot be injuncted in general."

"We accept that there is a cause in your favour, but we have to follow the procedure," it added.

The court’s reply means it cannot issue a blanket order stopping all online posts, comments or discussions related to the web series or to Wankhede’s family.

“Satire is a different thing altogether. Humiliating the officers who have given blood to the nation…[is different],” he said.

The court’s refusal to censor every online post apparently stems from the fact that it would be too broad and impractical.

The court has not yet granted an interim order. However, it asked for replies on Wankhede’s request to remove the alleged defamatory content from several websites.

Sameer Wankhede, in a telephonic interview with NDTV, has claimed that people from Pakistan are posting offensive comments about his family, wife and sister.

Wankhede is seeking ₹2 crore in compensation. According to reports, he will donate the money to theTata Memorial Cancer Hospital if he wins the case.

Social media reacts Many social media users have reacted to the court order.

“At least Sameer Wankhede realises it's him. Now, look at the irony. The scene shows he doesn't catch real druggies but needs attention instead. Even right now,” posted one of them.

“The speed at which Delhi courts hear defamation suits of every Tom, Dick and Harry is mind-blowing,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another user wrote, “Sameer Wankhede is a better actor than SRK.”