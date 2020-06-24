Delhi HC issues notice to Singh brothers on Daiichi Sankyo’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea by Daiichi Sankyo for attachment of Religare’s trademark. The court directed status quo should be maintained in respect to the Religare trademark and any other encumbrances related to it.

The court granted two-week time for filing of the reply on the application. The next date of hearing is 28 July.

Daiichi’s counsel senior advocate Arvind Nigam argued that as per an affidavit filed by the respondent the mark is essential. It was submitted that the company wants the trademark so that it can be sold and the amount be used for the payment of the dues. The court was also informed that the mark is currently with a subsidiary firm.

The Supreme Court of Singapore in May had dismissed former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh’s appeal seeking quashing of the Singapore High Court’s order that upheld the ₹2,500-crore arbitration award in favour of Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo.

