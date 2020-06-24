Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Delhi HC issues notice to Singh brothers on Daiichi Sankyo’s plea
The court will next hear the case on 28 July

Delhi HC issues notice to Singh brothers on Daiichi Sankyo’s plea

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The court directed status quo should be maintained in respect to the Religare trademark and any other encumbrances related to it
  • The court granted two-week time for filing of the reply on the application

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea by Daiichi Sankyo for attachment of Religare’s trademark. The court directed status quo should be maintained in respect to the Religare trademark and any other encumbrances related to it.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh on a plea by Daiichi Sankyo for attachment of Religare’s trademark. The court directed status quo should be maintained in respect to the Religare trademark and any other encumbrances related to it.

The court granted two-week time for filing of the reply on the application. The next date of hearing is 28 July.

The court granted two-week time for filing of the reply on the application. The next date of hearing is 28 July.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Daiichi’s counsel senior advocate Arvind Nigam argued that as per an affidavit filed by the respondent the mark is essential. It was submitted that the company wants the trademark so that it can be sold and the amount be used for the payment of the dues. The court was also informed that the mark is currently with a subsidiary firm.

The Supreme Court of Singapore in May had dismissed former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh’s appeal seeking quashing of the Singapore High Court’s order that upheld the 2,500-crore arbitration award in favour of Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated