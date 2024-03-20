The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the defamation suit filed by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for allegedly making defamatory statements against him on social media as well as print and electronic media

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in a defamation case filed by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for allegedly making defamatory statements against him on social media.

Dehadrai said he only wanted the abusive remarks made by the Trinamool Congress leader to be removed.

"I have filed a defamation suit against Mahua Moitra and certain other news agencies and Internet intermediaries for carrying some of the defamatory abusive statements that she's made about me. So that was listed today and summons have been issued to the defendants today by the Delhi High Court... I only want the abusive remarks that she has made about me, to be removed. That's all I am asking for...." ANI quoted Dehadrai as saying.

Issuing summons to the TMC leader, Justice Prateek Jalan said in this case both parties seem equally at fault and nobody can claim to be a victim or the perpetrator.

“In a case of this nature, you (Moitra and Dehadrai) are both warring parties. You are neither a victim nor a perpetrator. The fact that your name comes in every Google search is really…," Bar and Bench quoted the High Court as saying.

The High Court asked the TMC leader to reply to Dehadrai's interim relief plea to restrain her from making defamatory allegations against him by April 1.

The High Court has fixed the next date for hearing on April 8, 2024.

In his defamation suit, Dehadrai has sought damages worth ₹2 crore from the TMC leader for the abusive and defamatory statements made against him on various social media platforms concerning the cash-for-query row.

The case came weeks after the Delhi High Court dismissed Moitra's petition seeking to restrain Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from posting any "fake and defamatory" content against her in the cash-for-query case.

The TMC leader was expelled as a Lok Sabha member in December 2023 after the Ethics Committee of the Parliament found her to be "guilty of unethical conduct" and called for "an intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the government into the charge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

