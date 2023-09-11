Delhi HC lawyer murder case: Noida police arrest husband1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Noida Police said victim's husband Nitin Sinha was hiding in a storeroom on the first floor of the couple’s house. Earlier, victim’s brother had raised suspicions about his brother-in-law’s involvement in her death
Noida Police Monday arrested the husband of the Delhi High Court lawyer Renu Sinha, 61, who was found dead in her residence in Noida Sector 20 on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message