Noida Police Monday arrested the husband of the Delhi High Court lawyer Renu Sinha, 61, who was found dead in her residence in Noida Sector 20 on Sunday.

The police said her husband Nitin Sinha was hiding in a storeroom on the first floor of the couple’s house. Victim’s brother had earlier raised suspicions about his brother-in-law’s involvement in her death. Nitin Sinha was missing with his mobile phone switched off.

Noida police said they had to break open different gates to reach the first floor of the house, where the accused was hiding.

“On Sunday, we received a call at Sector 20 police station from the deceased’s brother that her sister had not picked up the phone for the last two days. A police team immediately reached the spot and broke the gate of the house. We found Renu Sinha lying dead in the bathroom, The Indian Express reported citing a police officer.

“Her brother has expressed suspicion his sister has been killed by her husband. The complainant has said there was some property dispute between husband and wife. We are awaiting the postmortem report, after that, we will get a clear picture of the reason for the death," the official added.

The couple’s son lives in the US and visits his family once or twice a year, the police said.

The police said an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the husband and the investigation is underway.