Delhi HC notice to media houses on Bollywood's plea over recent coverage

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Monday issued notice to the several media houses and other respondents in the petition filed by more than 34 production houses to seek a restraint on Republic TV and Times Now channels from making or publishing alleged “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory" remarks against Hindi film industry and its members.

The petition has been filed in reference to the media coverage related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court while listing the matter on 17 December said that the counsels should think of what needs to be done for this.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said that while media is supposed to report but there should be a way in which it is done.

“I'm generally asking as to what mechanism should be put in place to change the way reporting is taking place these days." He said.

The court has also asked the defendants to ensure that no defamatory content is displayed on their channels or uploaded on their social media handles.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar representing the production houses said media houses have caused defamation, breached privacy and have constantly violated the programme code. He added that they have caused threat to their physical safety too while citing how actor Deepika Padukone’s car was chased in Goa and Mumbai.

“It does not stop here. Now they proceed as if we have links with Pakistan and ISI. Your Lordship will see how the reports start with reports on Sushant Singh and move on to links with drug peddlers and Pakistan," he submitted before the court.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers was filed on 12 October.

It has also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.

In the plea, the producers have sought that the defendants (media persons) shall abide by provisions of the programme code under the Cable Television Networks Rules and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against the film industry.

It said Bollywood is a distinct and well recognised class, comprising the Hindi film industry in Mumbai and for several years, it has been a huge source of revenue for the public exchequer, earns significant foreign exchange for India by way of revenue from overseas releases of films and tourism.

PTI contributed to this story.​

