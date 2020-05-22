Delhi HC orders inspection of night shelter after 22 test Covid-19 positive

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered immediate inspection of a night shelter managed by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at All India Institute or Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after being informed that 22 shelter residents tested positive for Covid-19.

The court has further directed placing of the high court order before the Chief Secretary, Delhi government and after examining the report that may be prepared after the visit including the videography

The court directed him to examine the position with regard to the manner in which the night shelter at AIIMS is being managed by DUSIB, and to undertake all corrective measures without any delay.

A status report is to be also filed by DUSIB, Delhi government and AIIMS.

The order has come on a plea seeking proper and adequate facilities for patients residing in the night shelters within the premises of AIIMS.

The status report filed by DUSIB also disclosed that the patients who have been tested positive, have been shifted to two hospitals, namely Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

“Since, the aforesaid two patients and others who were found positive on Covid testing – which are 22 in number, were all occupying the night shelter which falls within the AIIMS premises, we are at loss to understand as to why they were not taken to the AIIMS Covid facility, and why they have been shifted to far off hospitals," the court said.

“On this aspect, we call upon the Principal Secretary, Health, Dekhi government, the concerned Director of DUSIB, and the authorised officer of AIIMS to file their respective affidavits, explaining as to why the said persons were not accommodated at the Covid facility at AIIMS itself, particularly when the patients were, even otherwise, receiving non-Covid treatment at AIIMS itself," it added.

