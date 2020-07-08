Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi HC orders status quo on SRL diagnostic trademark in Daiichi Sankyo case
Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo is pursuing cases in the Delhi high court against former Ranbaxy promoters, the Singh brothers, over control of trademarks of SRL and Religare.

Delhi HC orders status quo on SRL diagnostic trademark in Daiichi Sankyo case

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The next date of hearing is on 28 July. The respondents have to file replies within three weeks
  • It was submitted that Daiichi wants the trademark so that it can be sold and the amount be used for the payment of dues

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court on Wednesday ordered status quo on SRL diagnostic trademark and restrained the creation of any third party rights. The next date of hearing is on 28 July. The respondents have to file replies within three weeks.

On 24 June, the court had issued a notice to former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh on another plea by Daiichi Sankyo for attachment of Religare’s trademark. The court had then directed that status quo should be maintained in respect to the Religare trademark.

Daiichi’s counsel, senior advocate Arvind Nigam, had argued then that as per an affidavit filed by the respondent the mark is essential. It was submitted that Daiichi wants the trademark so that it can be sold and the amount be used for the payment of dues. The court was also informed that the trademark is currently with a subsidiary firm.

In May, the Supreme Court of Singapore had dismissed the Singh brothers' appeal which sought the quashing of a Singapore High Court order that upheld the 2,500-crore arbitration award in favour of Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo.

