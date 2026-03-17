Delhi HC orders takedown of posts ‘falsely’ linking Hardeep Puri's daughter Himayani to Jeffrey Epstein

The Delhi High Court has restrained multiple social media platforms and digital publications from circulating content that allegedly links Himayani Puri — daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri — to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, ruling that a prima facie case of defamation had been made out.

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The court directed that defendants be immediately restrained "from publishing or circulating, on any platform, the content detailed in the plaint" — effectively ordering a sweeping takedown across X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and several digital news portals.

Himayani Puri, who describes herself as an accomplished finance and investment professional, filed the suit seeking ₹10 crore in damages, an unconditional apology, and a full retraction. She alleged a "coordinated and malicious online campaign" had been launched against her, pushing content she says was entirely fabricated.

"Commencing on or around 22.02.2026, a series of false, misleading and defamatory posts, articles, videos and digital material were published, disseminated and amplified across social media and intermediary platforms," the plea stated.

She maintained that the defendants had spread "baseless imputations" linking her to Epstein's business, financial or personal network — allegations she described as "entirely false, malicious and devoid of factual foundation." She added that she was being targeted solely because of her father's position as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister.

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