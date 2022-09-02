Delhi HC permits a Vivo mobile distributor to operate frozen bank account

The bench said " In the meanwhile, and bearing in mind the interim directions which were passed on the aforesaid writ petition as well as the orders passed on the other writ petitions preferred by other dealers of Vivo Mobile, the Court provides in the interim that while the petitioner shall be permitted to operate the bank accounts which stand freezed pursuant to the order challenged, it shall ensure that a credit balance of Rs. 10,45,94,868.9/- is maintained at all times."