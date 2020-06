Delhi High Court on Saturday permitted viewing of court proceedings of cases that are conducted through video conferencing.

The High Court of Delhi rules for video conferencing of courts 2020 allow for the viewing of the proceedings, said a circular issued in this regard by Registrar General of Delhi HC.

