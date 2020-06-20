Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi HC permits public viewing of proceedings conducted through video conferencing
Delhi HC permits public viewing of proceedings conducted through video conferencing

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

The High Court of Delhi rules for video conferencing of courts 2020 allow for the viewing of the proceedings, said a circular issued in this regard by Registrar General of Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Saturday permitted viewing of court proceedings of cases that are conducted through video conferencing.

The High Court of Delhi rules for video conferencing of courts 2020 allow for the viewing of the proceedings, said a circular issued in this regard by Registrar General of Delhi HC.

