Delhi HC pronounces verdict after hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest and remand
In its order, the Delhi High Court said CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition said his arrest was in violation of Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
The Delhi High Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and remand order passed by the trial court in connection with the excise policy case.
